It was full steam ahead as an old railway station sign found a new home at Diss Museum.

The sign was spotted on a stall and offered to the museum by a man who lives near Ipswich.

Diss Museum’s Basil Abbott said: “The sign dates from sometime between 1948, when the railways were nationalised, to the late 1960s when British Rail was created. The Eastern Region stations used the white on dark blue style, still seen at Lowestoft and a few others.”