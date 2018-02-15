Diss’ Heritage Triangle in the running for national planning award

The Heritage Triangle in Diss has been shortlisted for a national planning award.

The £3.1 million project is in the running for an award in planning excellence from the Royal Town Planning Institute.

Diss, Norfolk. Diss Heritage Triangle. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Regeneration of the area lasted for ten years and included a £1.8m refurbishment and extension of the Corn Hall. It was officially opened in October 2017.

The Heritage Triangle is joined by ten other nominees for the award.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Milton Court Concert Hall on May 24, 2018.