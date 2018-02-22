Diss gluten-free food store launches new website

A specialist food store is going from strength-to-strength after launching a new website and producing its own in-house food.

Since launching the site in December, The Gluten Free Food Store is now selling products all around the country.

Founded in July 2016 by mother and daughter team Kirsty and Chloe Howard, the shop in Cobbs Yard, Diss, is one of only a handful of stores in the UK to specialise in gluten-free food.

It was inspired by the pair’s struggles to find gluten-free products in the local area after they were both diagnosed with celiac disease.

“Shopping was a nightmare,” said Kirsty, who lives in Eye. “I would have to go around three supermarkets for one weekly shop, reading all the labels to find gluten-free food.

“Chloe was advised to go gluten-free by her GP after suffering stomach pains, a lack of energy and tiredness.

“The shop was Chloe’s idea while at university and we decided to give it a go.”

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder and leads to damage in the intestines. It is thought to affect one in 100 people.

Since opening the business, the pair have welcomed customers with conditions such as MS, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis, eczema and Parkinson’s, all of whom say gluten-free food has helped them.

“Gluten is the name for the proteins found in wheat,” said Chloe, 22. “We are now also making our own food including cakes, sausage rolls, quiches and tarts, and they are selling well.”

The website is at www.glutenfreefoodstore.co.uk.