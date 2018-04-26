Diss fashion show raises money for MS

A Diss clothing store has held its first fashion show of the year – with star model Claire Sayer on hand to lead the way.

Claire has taken part in the fashion shows at M&Co Diss for the last few years and loves to show off the retailer’s spring, summer, autumn and winter ranges.

The 10 staff at the store arranged a fashion recently n aid of MS UK and raised £250 for the cause.

“My daughter Bethany’s friend, Jasmine, is ran the London marathon last weekend for MS UK, so we decided to support her with our first 2018 fashion show,” said store manager Georgina Kemp.

“More than 40 people came along and all our 16 models are customers and friends, including our star model, Claire. Everyone had a great time.

“The models strut their stuff to background music and this time they modelled 64 outfits from our new spring and summer collection, by wearing four outfits each.”

M&Co in Diss raises money for charity on an annual basis.

The store has raised money for causes including Cancer Research, the UK company’s charity partners, Walking With The Wounded, the Friends of Chernobyl’s Children and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

The fashion shows raise up to £300 each time and are held four times a year.

The latest show helped marathon runner Jasmine Mulley, from Stanton, exceed her target of £2,000.

“MS is close to my heart as my mum, and other family members, are affected by the illness,” said Jasmine.

“Those who know my mum know that she is an amazingly strong woman and an inspiration to me.”

Star model Claire, who has Down syndrome, also leads the singing for the Diss Methodist Church and performs in the Onward Players pantomime every year in Harleston.

Claire, from Diss, said: “I love taking part, have a lovely time and I like the clothes.”