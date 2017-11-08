Diss Express area ready to remember the fallen with Remembrance events this weekend

Communities across the region are preparing to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with Remembrance events.

Diss will host the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance from 7.30pm to 10pm on Friday at the Salvation Citadel – entry is free.

A two minute silence will be held at 11am in the Market Place on Saturday. And on Sunday, the Remembrance parade will start at 2pm outside the United Reformed Church in Mere Street, followed by a service of Remembrance in St Mary’s Church.

Those taking part in the Remembrance Sunday parade in Eye on Sunday are invited to meet at the fire station at 10.30am before taking part in a short service at the War Memorial where wreaths will be laid and the two minutes silence observed.

In Harleston, the parade meets in the Market Place at 10.30am on Sunday, with the parade set to move off five or 10 minutes later. A short service and wreath laying will take place at 11am at the war memorial, before St John’s Church hosts a Service of Remembrance at 11.15am. Road closures will be in place on The Thoroughfare and Broad Street from 10.30am to 11.30am.

In Stradbroke on Sunday, the ceremony will start at the war memorial at 10.50am. A service at the Baptist Church follow. Fressingfield will start its day of Remembrance on Sunday at 10.30am at the church of St Peter and St Paul for a service. People will then gather at the war memorial at about noon, where the names of the fallen will be read. A further service will take place at the Baptist Church at 6.30pm.

A short service in Wortwell will take place at 3pm at the war memorial at the Knoll, and the annual Service of Remembrance in Fersfield will be held at St Andrew’s Church at 3pm, both on Sunday.

And in Attleborough on Sunday, the rector, along with town representatives and the Royal British Legion, will lead the act of Remembrance at 10.50am, including the two minutes’ silence. The procession will go to the church for the Remembrance service.