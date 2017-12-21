Diss chippy’s free meals giveaway to make a return for Christmas Day

A Diss chippy is ready to spread the taste of festive cheer by offering free meals on Christmas Day between 3pm and 8pm.

Bailey’s Fish and Chips, in Shelfanger Road is making the generous offer for the second year running.

The shop’s owner, Cengiz Bolat, is determined to make it a yearly tradition.

Last year, about 100 free meals were given away, with the restaurant receiving messages of support from across the world.

The business repeated the feat when it gave away free sausages and chips on Hallowe’en.

It was recognised for its work in the community at The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.