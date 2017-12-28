Diss chippy offers free festive feast for second year running

A Diss chippy dished out plenty of festive cheer as it gave away free meals on Christmas Day.

This was the second year that Bailey’s Fish and Chips, in Shelfanger Road, has offered the free food between 3pm and 8pm.

Diss, Norfolk. Bailey's Fish and Chip shop on Shelfanger Road, Diss, will be giving free meals on Christmas day for the second year in a row. Pictured are Mehmet Keles and Cengiz Bolat. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

The owner, Cengiz Bolat, told the Diss Express: “We had about 30 people have free Christmas meals this year and we hope to make it an annual tradition.”

Mr Bolat added that regular customers also took advantage of the Christmas generosity, although some didn’t know about the offer.

The shop also gave away free food to children in costume on Halloween.

Mr Bolat said: “It was amazing to see the children smiling on Halloween. They were queuing outside the door.”

With the giveaway to return at Christmas next year, Mr Bolat said it was important to remind people to be generous at this time of year.