Diss-based charity and housing provider finds success in Christmas gift boxes appeal

Supporters of Solo Housing gathered to create something extra special for the festive season – 100 gift boxes full of items donated by local businesses and individuals.

The Diss-based charity and housing provider provides 100 bed spaces in supported accommodation for homeless and vulnerable single people in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Supporters met at The White Hart pub in Tuddenham to put together the gift boxes. Residents will be given a Christmas box containing items such as socks, hats, scarves, toiletries and chocolates. The donations will be shared with other homelessness charities.

Carolyn Howell, CEO of Solo Housing, said: “We are really pleased with the way the appeal has developed, the staff have worked hard to source a range of items and the response from local business and people living in the area has been great. I would like to thank Paul and Rebecca Casson and the regulars of the White Hart Tuddenham, and we are grateful for the generous donations from local businesses Stormafit, MRI systems, 297 and Tesco.”

To donate, contact Solo at 12a, St Nicholas Street or call 01379 640250.