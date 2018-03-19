Diss artwork set to be showcased in London

After returning to her passion after a gap of 18 years, a Diss artist is to have her work displayed in a top London gallery.

Deborah Vass, 53, of Denmark Street, was inspired by a heron at the bottom of her Mere-side garden for her winning linoprint image – which was selected by a panel of experts from more than 1,500 entries.

Diss, Norfolk. Deborah Vass is to have her artwork displayed at the Royal Society of Artist's Exhibition in London.''Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

It means that her artwork will appear alongside paintings by some of Britain’s leading artists at Mall Galleries from March 21 to 31.

The Royal Society of British Artists holds an open submission exhibition each year, although Deborah admitted to not telling her family and friends that she had entered some of her work.

She said: “I entered at the end of last year and kept it a secret, just in case it didn’t get in.

“I said nothing as I wasn’t that hopeful that my artwork would make it in such a prestigious event. It was a considerable leap of faith.

It was quite exciting and I was thrilled to bits to be accepted Deborah Vass

“Fortunately, I did it, even though it was a long process. I had to send images by email, and then took them down to London for the judges to decide whether they got through or not.

“It was quite exciting and I was thrilled to bits to be accepted.”

Originally from Wolverhampton, Deborah moved to Diss 18 years ago to work as an English teacher at Framlingham College.

She recently left her job to follow her passion for art.

Deborah added: “I have dabbled since moving to Diss, but life as a teacher was far too busy.

“I was introduced to linoprints at a brilliant session held by designermakers21 in Diss. I then worked on my skills and set up my studio.

“I have always loved art and, since starting again, I now have a greater focus on natural and wildlife-inspired art. It’s something I am very grateful to be doing.”

For more on Deborah and her artwork, go to www.deborahvass.com.