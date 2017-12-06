Diss and District Rotary Club donates a bench to new wildlife garden in Heritage Triangle

There was no sitting down on the job for Diss and District Rotary Club as they donated a bench to the new wildlife garden in the Heritage Triangle, in Diss.

The bench was officially handed over on Monday afternoon by Rotary Club members, Alison Bannister and Clive Sinfield.

The town’s mayor, Councillor Trevor Wenman was in attendance to accept the donation.

A spokesperson for Diss Town Council said the bench will provide a place to sit and relax with a view of the Mere.

They added: “We hope many of you will enjoy this new addition and thanks again to the Rotary Club for your contribution.”