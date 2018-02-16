Display of lanterns delights Diss shoppers

Shoppers in Diss have been delighted by a set of Chinese lanterns across St Nicholas Street.

The 75 lanterns have come all the way from Fujian in southern China, and were put up by Happy Palace restaurant owner Neal Liu, to celebrate Chinese New Year today.

“I asked my sister, Xiao Hua, to send them over and everyone seems to have welcomed the idea and said how lovely they look,” said Neal.

2018 is the year of the brown dog, when people will focus on housing, agriculture, environment, territory, integrity or religious and spiritual matters.