‘Disappointment’ after Diss boardwalk is vandalised

Diss Town Council says it was “disappointed” after the recently opened boardwalk was vandalised.

The boardwalk, which gives visitors a new perspective of the Mere, and community gardens, were parts of the £3.4 million Heritage Lottery-funded Triangle Project.

As well as the environmental impact of water wastage and planting damage, staff time has been spent carrying out repairs and there is the cost implication, which ultimately affects Diss taxpayers Diss Town Council

Writing in the Diss Express last week, the council revealed the gates to the town’s new additions were forced during November.

The garden tap had been left on for more than 24 hours, and wires between the boardwalk posts had been stretched.

Police have been informed – but anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101.

And the council has warned if the boardwalk is deemed unsafe to use – due to either frost or vandalism – it will have to be closed.

“As well as the environmental impact of water wastage and planting damage, staff time has been spent carrying out repairs and there is the cost implication, which ultimately affects Diss taxpayers,” a spokeswoman for Diss Town Council said.

“This is not the first time the area has been vandalised.

“The boardwalk and gardens area a great asset for our community and we’d like it to remain that way for years to come.”

Back in September, the programme manager for the project, Sheila Moss King, expressed her “huge disappointment” after an information board was damaged – just days before the official opening.

The boardwalk opening times have also been changed for the winter.

Visitors can gain access to the boardwalk from 8am to 3.45pm, Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays from 9am to 3.45pm.

It remains closed on Sundays until further notice.