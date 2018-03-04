Dickleburgh Village Society seeks new members

A village society is looking for new members as it announces a programme of events for 2018.

Dickleburgh Village Society has lined up a talk with Claire Boothby, of the British Trust for Ornithology, on March 21, a walk and visit to the Burston Strike School on May 13, followed later in the year by a talk and music on East Anglian life by Ray Hubbard, and a talk and slideshow about a journey to the Scottish islands in classic cars.

“With lots of younger people moving to the village, it would be wonderful to introduce them to the history of the village,” said the society’s Elinor Pugh. For more information, call 01379 452006