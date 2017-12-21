Deadline set for parents to submit applications for Suffolk school places

Parents and carers have until Monday, January 15, to make an application to secure their child’s place at a Suffolk Primary, Infant, Junior or Middle school for September.

Any child born between September 1, 2013 and August 31, 2014 is due to start primary school from September. An application for a full-time school place must be made, even if a child is already attending a nursery class in an infant or primary school, a pre-school or a children’s centre next to a school site.

I would urge all parents and carers to complete their application by the closing date to give them the best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools Cllr Gordon Jones

Cllr Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “I would urge all parents and carers to complete their application by the closing date to give them the best chance of securing a place at one of their preferred schools. Parents and carers can list up to three schools on the application form in order of preference and we recommend applying for more than one school.”

“Ninety-four per cent of parents in Suffolk were offered a place for their child at their first preference primary school at the last national offer day, earlier this year. Applications are more likely to be successful if they are received by the closing date.”

Online applications will receive confirmation, while paper CAF1 application forms will not, so proof of postage is recommended. Both applications can be found at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions.

A completed application must be submitted for every child wanting a school place. If families are planning to move house or think their circumstances may change before September, they must make an application on time.

Families who apply online will be able to log on to the Online Service on the April 16 to see their school place offer. An email will be sent to confirm this offer on the same day. Offer letters will also be sent by second class post to all applicants.