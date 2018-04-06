Dad thanks King of the Cup and people of Diss and surrounding areas for their support

The father of the a three-year-old boy who is battling cancer for a second time has thanked organisers and supporters of this year’s King of the Cup competition.

Sean Rourke, 53, from Redgrave, said he was touched after the King of the Cup team presented him with a cheque for £2,479.

Bobby Kilkenny and Lee Farrell holding a sign shirt of all the players in the tournament.' 'Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Organisers of the event, which is held annually in Diss and sees local people take part in a penalty shoot-out competition, chose Sean’s son Joe, after hearing about his battle with cancer.

Joe Rourke, was first diagnosed with cancer when he was 10 months old in 2015.

He then underwent two years of treatment before given the all-clear in August last year.

The cancer returned however in January this year and Joe is now undergoing chemotherapy at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

Last Friday, around 250 people visited the King of The Cup competition which is held on Rectory Meadow, Diss.

Organiser choose a different charity every year and were poud to support Joe.

“His story moved everyone and we had a huge response straight away after people heard what he had been through, “ said one of the organisers, Lee Farrell.

“People raise money by entering the competition, stalls and raffles and were more than happy to help out Joe and his family.”

Joe is preparing to move to Bristol Royal Infirmary for a stem cell transplant later this year.

The transplant will be from his five-year-old brother, Patrick, and doctors want to make sure he is strong enough.

“The good news is, after a tough time with different infections, Joe’s blood cell count up and his immune system has got stronger.

“We have had him home this week and it’s been amazing.He knew about King of the Cup and desperately wanted to go. He even started to kick his legs saying he was in training for next year.

“Instead, all his family went and had a great time. I can’t thank everyone in Diss and surrounding areas enough.”

Joe’s sister’s are planning to take up the Three Peaks Challenge in April.

They can be sponsored by searching for Joseph Vs Cancer at www.go.fundme.com

