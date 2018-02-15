Culture: Snapping at The Boss’s heels

A very special exhibition capturing the life of Bruce Springsteen at work and play will open in Newmarket this summer. Photographer Jo Lopez had unbridled access to the iconic star who was born to run.

A photographer who has shadowed the iconic superstar that is Bruce Springsteen around the world is launching his exhibition tour in Newmarket this summer.

A unique exhibition of shots taken by the Boss’s tour photographer, Jo Lopez, will be held at the town’s racecourse for one night only on July 10.

Photographing Bruce Springsteen features live photographs which toured in 2015, as well as intimate off-stage moments, rehearsal and ‘down-time’ shots never seen by the public before.

Over the last decade Jo Lopez has established himself as one of the great photographers of his generation and will be at the exhibition talking about his early career as an instrument technician for the late Clarence Clemmons, Springsteen’s E Street Band tenor sax player, and then as tour photographer

“I’m delighted to be able to tour this collection of photographs,” he said. “The time I spent with Bruce and the band is very special to me, and selecting the images for this tour has fired up many wonderful memories. I’m delighted that fans will get to see some of my more close-up work. It means a lot to have originally selected these shots with Bruce at the time too!” he added.

Having started his career at 17 shooting at New York City’s Lone Star Café, his talent was spotted by the lead singer of American southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas and with total access to the group, Lopez began building his portfolio.

In 2002, he began shooting Bruce and the E Street Band on the Magic and Working On A Dream tours. His relationship with Bruce deepened on the Wrecking Ball and High Hopes tours – having become friends off-stage Jo has photographed Springsteen everywhere from the back streets of Rio and LA to riding Harleys in Australia.

And in 2014 Jo’s legendary picture of Bruce Springsteen in full flight, doused in sweat and in the middle of a sea of adoring arms appeared on the front of Rolling Stone magazine and was lauded as one of the best covers in its 40-year history.

The 12-date exhibition has been organised by rock photography exhibition specialists Off Beat Lounge. Its founder Mark Oveton said: “Jo’s work has been published around the world, including the front cover of Rolling Stone magazine. However, while many of his photographs of Bruce and the band are world famous, this tour will represent a more intimate and absorbing journey around the world, from New Jersey to Cape Town, and Sao Paolo to Barcelona.”

The event will run from 7.30 to 9pm for standard admission tickets, with VIP ticket holders gaining access from 6.30pm for a question and answer session with Jo and private viewing. And if you buy a print, your entry price will be deducted.

Photographing Bruce Springsteen, July 10, Rowley Mile Racecourse, Newmarket. Tickets are priced from £14.50 and visitors will receive a 52-page catalogue, individual ‘collector ticket’ lanyard and welcome drink. Tickets can be booked at offbeatlounge.co.uk/events