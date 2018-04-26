Counselling service has new Grade II-listed home in Hoxne

q Have you got a story you would like featured on this page? Are you about to start a new business? Has your company won an award? Perhaps you are expanding? If so, email editorial@dissexpress.co.uk or call 01379 658019 and we’ll do the rest.

The Wooden House was built in the 1800s and traded as a butchers’ shop for a time.

Hoxne, Suffolk. Fiona Bowden has moved her counselling service to a The Wooden House in Hoxne.' 'Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

It is now the base of Fiona Bowden, a registered member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy.

“It’s a bright and airy space for me to develop an area of work I am passionate about,” she said.

“The new floor space means I can now offer support group sessions in order to provide a service not widely available in the area or even nationwide.

“It will be a chance for people to come together at a time of need.”

Mrs Bowden, 52, from Palgrave, became a counsellor in 2011 after working as an estate agent, a sales and events manager and on a drugs outreach programme in Norwich.

“I’ve done thousands of counselling hours, including in schools across Norfolk,” she said.

“I want to do something which will benefit people and have a positive impact on their lives.

“I hope this will be a service that people will really tap into.”

Mrs Bowden said her services are open to anyone.

“Facing life issues can make people feel alone,” she said. “I hope that sharing experiences, laughter and making new friends will benefit the emotional well-being of those who take part.”

For more information, go to www.fionabowdencounselling.com, or email help@fionabowdencounselling.com.