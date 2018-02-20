Councillors decide Roydon boundary changes not to go ahead

Controversial boundary changes between Diss and Roydon will not go ahead after councillors voted against the move.

The decision was made at a full council meeting of South Norfolk Council in Long Stratton last night.

The proposals would have seen 472 of Roydon’s 1,098 properties classed as being part of Diss, rather than Roydon.

The decision has been welcomed by members of the Leave Roydon (Norfolk) Whole! group, who have campaigned against the boundary move.

