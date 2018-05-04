Councillor Keith Kiddie resigns from Diss Town Council

Keith Kiddie announced his resignation as a Diss town councillor on Tuesday.

Cllr Kiddie, who had served on the authority since 2011, said he wanted to concentrate on his role as a county councillor for Diss and Roydon on Norfolk County Council.

I had to find a balance, so I stuck it out as long as I could Keith Kiddie

“I had to give up the role with a heavy heart,” he said.

“Being a Diss man, I enjoyed my time as a town councillor.

“However, I was finding that, more often than not, I couldn’t give as much as I needed to the town council.

“I believe that, if you have a job, you should do it properly or don’t do it at all – I had to find a balance, so I stuck it out as long as I could.”

Cllr Kiddie, who was mayor of Diss in 2014, has been serving as a county councillor for almost a year, after winning his seat following the departure of Jenny Chamberlain.

He is currently chairman of the business and property committee for the council, is a representative for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association and acts as champion of Norfolk’s Armed Forces.

Cllr Kiddie added: “Being a county councillor puts you at a very different level than what you are dealing with at town council – we have to deal with things at a strategic level.”

Mr Kiddie said he would still have Diss’ best interests at heart when serving on the county council .

He has already secured funding for improvements to the Vinces Road junction and, using his locality budget, has helped to move the bus stop in Victoria Road to a better location.