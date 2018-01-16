Could you be Diss’ next town councillor? Two vacancies available at Diss Town Council

Have you ever wanted to be a part of Diss Town Council?

Now may be the ideal time, as two vacancies for councillors have opened up for individuals seeking to make a difference within the community.

Applicants must be 18-years-old and over and a citizen of the United Kingdom, European Union or Commonwealth and live within three miles of Diss.

No formal qualifications are required. The deadline to apply is March 14 2018.

For more information or apply, contact Diss Town Council on 01379643848, email towncouncil@diss.gov.uk or visit their offices on Market Hill, Diss.