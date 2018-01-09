Coroner says speed was a factor in tragic death of three teenagers in Pulham Market collision

A teenager, who was killed in a car accident that also claimed the lives of his two friends, had only passed his driving test a fortnight earlier, an inquest heard.

Kyle Warren, 17, of Harleston, Billy Hines, 16, of Wortham, and Dominic O’Neill, 18, of Pulham Market, all died in the accident in Tivetshall Road, Pulham Market, on April 5, 2017.

An inquest in Norwich on Tuesday heard that Kyle, who enjoyed stock car racing, had taken cocaine and MDMA, although there was no evidence the drugs contributed to the crash.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake told the court how, on the night of the accident, Kyle was driving his black Ford KA, with Billy as the front passenger and Dominic seated in the back.

Reading from a police accident report, she said the car was thought to be travelling too fast as it approached a corner, hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

Kyle had only held a full driving licence for two weeks, the court heard.

Police accident investigators found black tyre marks leading from the road to the scene of the crash. There was no evidence to suggest the car’s brakes or suspension had contributed to the accident.

Kyle and Billy were wearing seat belts, but investigators were unable to determine if Dominic had been wearing one.

Mrs Blake concluded that the three teenagers died as a result of multiple injuries as a consequence of the collision.

“This is obviously a very tragic case,” she said. “I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the families here today.”

Tributes to the trio flooded in after incident, with friends and family coming together to celebrate their lives at a memorial football match at Diss Town FC in September.