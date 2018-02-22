Consultation to be held on Paddock House in Eye

A public consultation is to be held to help shape the future of Paddock House in Eye.

The site was purchased by Mid Suffolk District Council from Suffolk County Council in early 2017.

Cllr Jill Wilshaw, cabinet member for housing, said: “We’ve been working closely with Eye Town Council and the Eye Neighbourhood Planning Steering Group on community engagement and the council’s future proposals for a housing scheme at Paddock House.

“As it is located in a central part of Eye, we want to make sure everyone has the chance to find out what our proposals are and to put their questions to us.”

The consultation is being held in Eye Community Centre on Tuesday.

This will take the form of a drop-in session between 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Everyone is invited to attend.