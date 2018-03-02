Consultation launched on potential A140 roundabout near Long Stratton

A public consultation has been launched on plans to build a new roundabout on the A140.

Norfolk County Council launched the consultation yesterday on replacing the staggered crossroad north of Long Stratton.

Alison Thomas, deputy leader, Norfolk County Council

The Department for Transport awarded the County Council £3.05 million towards the £4.36 million cost of the roundabout last October. Local funding will cover the rest of the cost and once completed.

The new four-arm roundabout should reduce journey times, ease traffic congestion and improve road safety.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “This is an important improvement that will make a big difference to the daily lives of many people who live in the area.

“The response since we announced our intentions has been very positive but we now have a design that we can share and would really welcome people’s views.”

People who use the current junction often experience queuing and long delays, particularly on the B1527 to Hempnall.

The existing junction, known locally as Hempnall crossroads, also has a poor accident record, with ten accidents in the last five years – resulting in 13 casualties and two categorised as serious.

These were linked to traffic turning in and out of the side road junctions with A140 and the replacement roundabout will eliminate this issue and should therefore significantly improve the safety of the junction.

The County Council is proposing to build the new roundabout to the west of the A140 and the current junction, which should help to minimise disruption while construction is underway.

Alison Thomas, who has represented Hempnall as part of Long Stratton division on Norfolk County Council, said: “I have been campaigning for these improvements for many years, so it’s great to see progress being made on both of them.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in these projects so I hope people take the opportunity to find out more about the new roundabout and give us their feedback through the consultation.”

Subject to planning permission, construction of the roundabout is expected to start in autumn 2019 at the latest and open by early summer 2020.

To take part in the consultation, go to www.norfolk.gov.uk/hempnallcrossroads before midnight on April 10.