Concert is food for thought

The Waveney Valley Folk Collective has organised an evening of music and song to celebrate civil liberties – while also raising cash.

Ralph Barnett, Pete Arnold, Tracey Baldwin and David Black will perform original songs, plus those written by, or popularised by others, all celebrating the lives of people who fought for and, in some cases, died for ideas and freedoms.

All the income from ticket sales will be shared between the Bank Arts Centre and the Waveney Valley Foodbank.

The event, called Songs from the Liberty Tree, will be held in the The Bank coffee house and arts centre, Eye, tomorrow, Saturday March 30, at 8pm.