Concern grows over pothole problem in Thelnetham

Concern is growing over a dangerous pothole in Thelnetham left in disrepair for more than 18 months.

Residents claim the pothole in High Street has been the cause of several recent accidents, including causing a 16-year-old to fall off his bike earlier this week.

The pothole has been an issue for the best part of 18 months Darren Lewitt

Brady Sharman, 16, became the latest victim of the pothole after he was thrown from his bike.

Brady’s mother and village resident Joanne Carr said she is angry with the situation.

“When he tried to avoid the pothole, mud from the road clogged his tires and he was thrown from his bike.

“Skin has come off his knee and he has a large cut. He also has grazed knuckles and is bruised. I’m just grateful things weren’t worse.

“I suffered a puncture to my car’s tyre recently because of the pothole.

“I am very cross by what has happened. Residents have been campaigning for something to be done for over a year.

“The council hasn’t made the correct decisions and not thought things through.

“Although we are a little village, the High Street is a busy road, with school buses regularly using it.”

The pothole is believed to measure at least six inches deep, 20 metres long and two metres wide.

Fellow resident Darren Lewitt, who has been outspoken about the pothole, said a representative from Suffolk County Council came out to look at the pothole and had said it needed to be dealt with.

However, Mr Lewitt said the council has since changed it position, saying the pothole did not fit the requirements for repair.

He added: “The pothole has been an issue for the best part of 18 months.

“It’s a case of budgets before safety; someone is going to get seriously injured if this is not sorted out.”

Mr Lewitt sent footage of the damaged road to the council in August 2017 and the authority said work was scheduled to take place.

“It looks a bit worse from when I originally reported it,” added Mr Lewitt.

“The parish council has taken matters into its own hands by ordering the cutting back of a nearby hedge, giving the roads three extra yards.

“But it’s still a 60mph single-track road and, if the weather is bad or you are driving in the dark, how are you to avoid the pothole?”