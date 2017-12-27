COLUMN: Diss Town Council – ‘We applaud Roydon on boundary review win’

We are continually reviewing progress and considering more efficient ways of delivery our services to meet the needs of our communities.

In an increasingly challenging financial climate, it is essential that we focus on those activities that matter most to our communities, while ensuring we continue to maintain the facilities for which we are responsible.

The Diss and district neighbourhood plan provides us all with a unique and strategic opportunity to work with neighbouring parishes and higher tier authorities to develop a shared vision and shape the growth of our local area.

This project has the potential to provide significant benefits for our communities, particularly around infrastructure, and will be one of the council’s top priorities for the foreseeable future.

This is your plan so please get involved and help us.

Vinces Road Junction

As part of the improvements to the Vinces Road junction, the bus stop/shelter currently outside the Shell garage on Victoria Road will move outside Saffron-owned Denny Day Care Centre prior to the junction in the new year.

It is hoped this will alleviate some of the congestion caused by buses stopping immediately past the Vinces Road junction.

We continue to work in partnership with a range of stakeholders to identify funding to install a left turn lane at this junction and Norfolk County Council is considering this potential scheme early in 2018.

Boundary Review

We applaud Roydon for demonstrating the strength of community cohesion and spirit that meant that they were successful in their campaign to keep Roydon whole.

This reflects the best interests of their community, which is all Diss Town Council was hoping to achieve for its community.

Going forward, this energy and passion could be helpful if channelled into the work of the Diss and district neighbourhood plan to improve the infrastructure of our local communities. Please do get involved.

Boardwalk

The wintry weather has provided a different perspective on the gardens and boardwalk in Diss.

The safety of users of the boardwalk is paramount and we carry out regular checks. However, we also appreciate that this is a new asset to our town, which should be enjoyed as much as possible.

In response to feedback, we’ve decided to leave the boardwalk open all day, every day, during the festive period, but please take care, particularly in wet or frosty conditions.

Please report any issues to the town council on 01379 643848.

