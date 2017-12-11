Colleagues lose locks in amazingly selfless act to stand with Redlingfield woman diagnosed with lung cancer

When Angie Bailey bravely faced chemotherapy and the prospect of losing her hair, her colleagues vowed to support her – by losing their hair too.

Mrs Bailey, of Redlingfield, watched on as her three friends at The Depperhaugh Nursing Home in Hoxne, braved the shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

From left, Karen Nunn, Claire Bardsley, Christine Dinnage Top from left, Maxine Smith, Marie Moss and Donna Taylor. Photo: Gordon Powles.

Mrs Bailey, 54, said “luckily” her hair only thinned during her chemotherapy, as Maxine Smith, manager at the Kingsley Healthcare-run home, joined local professional hairdressers.

Donna Taylor and Marie Moss in wielding the clippers in front of an audience of residents, family members and staff.

Nurse Christine Dinnage, 58, and support workers Claire Bardsley, 42, and Karen Nunn, 50, cast nervous looks in the lounge mirror as their hair disappeared but were applauded when they stood up to show off their new bald look.

Mrs Bailey, who has worked at The Depperhaugh said: “The girls are quite amazing doing this to support me. Because we have all worked together for so long there is a lovely family atmosphere at the home.”

After being diagnosed with lung cancer in mid July, she underwent an operation to remove her left lung before undergoing chemotherapy in September.

She now faces a course of radiotherapy but is optimistic about making a full recovery as the cancer has not spread.

Mrs Dinnage said: “I have worked with Angie for more than 20 years. When she broke the news, I told her, ‘if you are going to lose your hair, I’ll lose mine with you’. We cried on each other’s shoulders.

“I did not know what to expect when my hair was cut off because the last time I had short hair was in my 20s.”

From left, Karen Nunn, Claire Bardsley, Christine Dinnage Top from left, Maxine Smith, Marie Moss, Angie Bailey and Donna Taylor. Photo: Gordon Powles.

Once all their sponsorship money is collected, the trio hope to have raised more than £1000 for the cancer charity.