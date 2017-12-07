Children encouraged to get involved with Diss’ winter fayre and lantern procession on Sunday

An illuminating festive event is set to be held in the historical centre of a south Norfolk market town this Sunday.

The St Nicholas Winter Fayre, now in its fourth year, will return to the Heritage Triangle in Diss from 11am to 4pm.

The day promises a perfect way to enjoy the festive season with a day of entertainment, shopping and a selection of Christmas treats, including St Nicholas himself.

There will be a selection of stalls, including one from the Diss Women’s Institute.

The Corn Hall will also be open 10am to 4pm.

The Christmas lantern procession will be held at 4pm – led by Santa’s sleigh around the Heritage Triangle. Children are invited to bring their own lanterns.

Lantern making workshops will be held at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm at Designermakers21 tomorrow, and at 1.30pm and 2.30pm at the Corn Hall on Sunday.