Children and young people invited to get involved with new Woodcraft Folk group in Diss

A new group for children aged between nine and 12 will be making its home in Diss.

Woodcraft Folk is a volunteer-run educational movement giving young people the chance to try new things, grow in confidence and learn about the world.

Money from the Youth Investment Fund has recently enabled Woodcraft to set up new groups in East Anglia.

Development officer Gail Arnold told the Diss Express: “We have five experienced volunteers from the local area to run the meetings.

“Woodcraft offers children and young people to be introduced to big ideas and meet new friends.

“Weekly sessions consist of cooperative games, craft, debate, helping the local community and bushcraft outside. Camping trips are also a big part of Woodcraft Folk.”

The free tea and information for parents will be available at a meeting on Sunday, January 14, between 2pm and 4pm at United Reformed Church, in Mere Street, Diss.

For more information, contact Gail Arnold at gail.arnold@woodcraft.org.uk or visit www.woodcraft.org.uk.