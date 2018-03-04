Charlie from Roydon bounces into business

When Charlie Knights was searching for a bouncy castle for his daughter’s birthday, he was so impressed with what he found ... he decided to buy the company.

Now the 24-year from Roydon is hoping to become king of the bouncy castles after snapping up one the area’s largest bouncy castle businesses, called Inflata-Fun Bouncy Castle Hire.

Charlie was looking for a bouncy castle for daughter Verity’s fourth birthday, last September, when he noticed the business was for sale.

He said: “The previous owner ran two businesses, which had become too much to handle, and was looking to sell the bouncy castle side of things.

“I thought it was a great investment opportunity,” said Charlie.

“I’ve already got quite a few bookings lined up, including wedding fairs, village fetes, charity events and private bookings. I’m hoping it’s the best move I have ever made.”

Bouncy castles are popular the world over, where they have different names including bounce house, bouncies, moon bounce, boingalow, astrojump, moonwalk, jolly jump, spacewalk and brinca brinca.

The first inflatable structure was designed Louisiana in 1959 by John Scurlock, who was experimenting with inflatable covers for a government request.

Charlie is now the proud owner of 10 inflatable structures, including a slide and a fun house.

“Verity loves the princess castle, which she’s tested several times. My partner, Tasha, is taking the bookings, so it’s a real family affair.”

Charlie’s business can be found at www.inflata-fun-norfolk-suffolk.co.uk