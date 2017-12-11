Chance to have your say as South Norfolk public police meeting comes to Diss

South Norfolk residents will have the chance to have their say and voice their concerns when a public police meeting comes to Diss in January.

Taking place on Wednesday, January 10, from 7pm to 9pm at Diss Youth and Community Centre in Shelfanger Road, it will feature a brief presentation from the constabulary before a question and answer session, with the district’s beat managers.

The poster advertising the public police meeting in Diss in January.

South Norfolk community engagement officer Jim Squires said: “This is your opportunity to come and have a say.

“We are aware that our street surgeries are normally during the day when people are at work.

“This is just another opportunity that we are allowing the public the chance to engage.”

PC Squires added people can still contact South Norfolk Police with their concerns if they are not able to attend the meeting.

Contact PC Squires via email at SquiresJR@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, or by phone from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday on 01953 423773 or 07766 990811

Keep up to date with South Norfolk Police online on Twitter, @SouthNorfPolice, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SouthNorfolkPolice