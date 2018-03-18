Centenarian urges town to enjoy Diss history

For more pictures from the museum opening, see this week’s Diss Express (out now)

A centenarian, who has witnessed more changes in Diss than any other resident, has urged people to support its local museum.

Ann Ward, who turned 100 in November, was among the guests who attended the launch of Diss Museum on Saturday.

Mrs Ward has been a Friend of Diss Museum since it began and is a keen supporter of activities, including history talks every third Friday of the month.

Mrs Ward has connections to the town going back 220 years, with her great-grandfather, Thomas Lombe Taylor, building the Corn Hall.

“It is wonderful to have this small but lovely museum in the town, which features a range of ever-changing exhibitions and displays, which not only tell the story of the town but also involve the whole community.

“Also part of the new Heritage Triangle, I would urge everyone to get behind it as much as they can as it is a place where people can not only learn a lot about Diss, but also enjoy themselves.

“My great-grandfather would have been very proud off the town today, as I am.”

Diss Museum was opened on Saturday by TW Gaze Auctioneer’s Elizabeth Talbot.

The main exhibition features the Mere Players Drama group, who were founded in 1974.

The museum is currently looking for stewards to help over the summer, as well as trustees and additional Friends group members.

Email fodimus@gmail.com for more information.