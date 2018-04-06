CCTV appeal following burglary at Eye Town Hall

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of burglary that took place in Eye.

At some point between midnight on Friday 30 March and 9:30am on Monday 2 April, unknown offender(s) forced entry into Eye Town Hall in Broad Street, set off a fire extinguisher and damaged a number of paintings inside.

A man was captured on CCTV wearing baggy trousers and a coat with a florescent logo outside the front steps of the town hall on Sunday 1 April at 10:20pm and leaving the area at around 10:45pm, and he may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 17763/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.