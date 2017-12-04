CAT OF THE WEEK: Handsome Oscar is very loving

Oscar is a very handsome tabby boy, about a year old. Unfortunately, and through no fault of his own, he has already had three homes in his short life.

Oscar can be a little timid to start with, but he is gaining confidence every day and is very loving and affectionate.

He could possibly live with a cat-friendly dog or another cat, and children aged five and above.

If you would like to know more about Oscar or any other cats currently in the care of Cats Protection, call Marina on 01449 674584.

For more information, visit www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds