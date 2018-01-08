CAT OF THE WEEK: Friendly Pepsi loves a fuss – and food!

Pepsi is a light tortoiseshell girl with amber eyes, and is eight years old.

She is a very friendly, gentle girl who loves a fuss – and she loves her food, too.

Unfortunately, Pepsi has had several changes of home in her life, this is not through any fault of her own, but because dogs have been brought into the home and they have not settled together.

Ideally, Pepsi would like a quiet home as an only pet in an adult household or one with older children.

If you’d like to know more about Pepsi or any of the other cats in the care of Cats Protection, call Margaret on 01284 851055.

For more, visit, www.cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds