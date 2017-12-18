CAT OF THE WEEK: Can you give Socks the purr-fect home for Christmas?

Poor Socks has had a difficult life. She came to Cats Protection after she had been abandoned.

Because of what’s happened to her, she is quite independent - but she has a sweet nature and likes fuss and attention.

She’s 10 and in good health, and she’s spayed, microchipped and vaccinated like all our cats.

Unfortunately, she doesn’t get on with other cats, so we hope to find her a quiet home as an only pet with older children or adults.

For more information on Socks or any of the other animals in the care of Cats Protection, call 01449 674584 or visit cats.org.uk/bury-st-edmunds