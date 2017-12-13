CAT OF THE WEEK: Can you fulfil Pixi’s Christmas wish?

Pixi’s Christmas wish is to have a home for the New Year so he has an exciting new life to look forward to.

He is a handsome and affectionate feline who is looking for a new lady in his life, as he prefers woman over men.

Pixi has had a tough stray life before coming into Feline Care .

Sadly, he has tested positive for FIV but this should not affect his life expectancy or quality of life so long as he finds someone diligent with his health care.

To make an appointment to visit, leave a message on 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk.