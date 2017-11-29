CAT OF THE WEEK: Can Danielle find a home before Christmas?

This pretty princess was left behind when her owner moved out.

She was sure they would be home soon – and waited patiently outside the property for several weeks before someone contacted Feline Care to help her.

Danielle is a goergeous and confident lady who knows her own mind and isn’t afraid to tell staff at Feline Care when she has not had enough fuss.

To make an appointment, leave a message on 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk. For more information, visit www.felinecare.org.uk or www.facebook.com/felinecarecatrescue