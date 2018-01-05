CAT OF THE WEEK: A new year, a new home for Pepper?

Pepper is hoping to kick--start the new year by finding her dream home.

She loves cuddles and attention but when new people visit she gets over-excited and presents herself very badly.

She is a confident cat who would cope with older children or a busy household but not other cats as she cannot help teasing and bullying them.

Pepper is currently at Feline Care Cat Rescue.

To make an appointment to visit, leave a message on 01953 718529 or email info@felinecare.org.uk. For more, see felinecare.org.uk