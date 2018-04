Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Diss.

Norfolk Constabulary were called at 8.37am this morning after a car flipped onto its side outside the Diss Leisure Centre.

Police on the scene of a road traffic collision on Vitcoria Road, Diss.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they made the vehicle safe.

Police remain on the scene and have advised anyone travelling via Victoria Road to avoid the area.

More to follow.