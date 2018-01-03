Cancer charity calls for donations with shop in Attleborough set to open

Cancer charity, Star Throwers, is set to have its second charity shop open in south Norfolk later this month.

The shop in Church Street, Attleborough, is looking for donations of goods and volunteers to help run the shop.

The shop is seeking bric-a-brac and toys, and volunteering time to help run the shop.

The first shop was opened in Wymondham in 2012 and has provided essential funds for the charity.

General manager, Steven Ho, said: “Our charity shop profits are used to fund the services we provide to cancer patients and their carers at our support centre in Wymondham.”

Star Throwers offers free support for individuals affected by cancer to make informed decisions about their treatment options and offers complementary therapies, counselling, nutritional advice and lymphoedema support.

For more information call 01953 798426 or visit www.starthrowers.org.uk.