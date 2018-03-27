Caitlin from Attleborough raises £3,820 in memory of her dad

A 12- year-old girl has raised more than £3,800 in one week in memory of her father, who died battling mental health issues.

Caitlin Taylor, from Attleborough, started a JustGiving page for her father, Simon Taylor, after he died two weeks ago.

Caitlin Taylor and mum, Emma

Caitlin is planning to do a 5km walk from her home on Saturday, May 5.

She has already smashed her original target of £250, with the current total standing at £3,820 thanks to several generous donations.

Caitlin said: “I’m really excited for the walk.

“I came up with the idea after talking to friends about what we could do to help other people.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has given money. I think my dad would be very proud of what I have done.”

Mr Taylor, who ran his own roofing and tiling business, had battled mental health issues for the last three years.

His issues intensified in November and he decided to close his business, instead dedicating his time to promoting awareness of mental health issues.

The 34-year-old father-of-two, took his own life earlier this month.

Caitlin’s mother, Emma, said: “Even though we didn’t live together, we were all very close and Simon and I were really good friends.

“Because of his business, he was well-known all over.

“What’s really sad is that Simon never really realised how much people cared about him. It shows by how much people have given towards Caitlin’s walk.

“It’s just incredible how supportive people have been – we are really overwhelmed. I think people really wanted to do something to help.

“Caitlin knows what has happened and I think this is her way of coping with everything.

“She is really excited for her walk, especially because her friends want to support her.

“Caitlin said she wanted to carry on what her dad had done and raise awareness of mental health and money for charity.

“She set up the JustGiving page all by herself and we are helping her with a 5km walk she will be doing with her friends.

“She is already thinking of the next thing she can do. She is amazing and I am really proud of her.”

The money Caitlin has raised will go to Mind, which provides advice and support to anyone experiencing mental health issues.

Mind campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

“Simon was very funny,” said Mrs Taylor, 35, who had separated from her husband. “He enjoyed golf, supported Sunderland Football Club and had recently taken up art.

“He would draw the most amazing pictures – I think it was a kind of therapy for him.”

Mr Taylor, who received support from Mind in Norwich, posted much of his artwork on his Twitter account, where he also promoted awareness of mental health.

To donate to Caitlin’s walk, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CaitlinTaylor23