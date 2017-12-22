Burston residents now free from Christmas roadworks fears

Villagers have been given some respite after Anglian Water – heavily criticised for a lack of consideration – agreed to lift a series of roadworks.

Work has been taking place throughout November and December in Burston, with Anglian Water installing a sewerage network in the village, with different roads closed at different times –much to the frustration of some residents.

Burston resident Geoff Dixon said: “You have to accept that there will be roadworks sometimes, but Anglian Water has presided over was has, at times, seemed to be an omnishambles of poor planning and even worse communication.

“There seems to have been no consideration about residents and businesses in the village.”

Bosses at Anglian Water have now agreed to temporarily suspend the work until the new year.

Burston Crown owner Bev Kemberey said she was delighted.

“We have tried our best to provide signage to help people get to the pub, but now we can take them all down,” she said.

“It has been a struggle but we have done our best. We had fears that access to the village would still be blocked over Christmas and New Year’s Eve, but that fear has now lifted.”

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “The roadworks are part of a £4.5 million investment to connect rural properties to a mains sewerage network for the first time. The full scheme will be completed by spring next year.

“This is a really positive project for local residents, who will soon by able to connect to a mains sewer – meaning they will no longer need to use septic tanks to dispose of their sewage.

“In order to lay the new sewers, roads in and around the village have had to be closed to keep our staff and customers safe while the work is carried out.

“We know this can be disruptive and we have listened to the concerns of local residents and businesses. That’s why all road closures will be lifted today. The work will continue after the new year.

“The scheme is one of a number happening between now and the end of the decade, seeing Anglian Water invest £70 million over that time in other mains sewer schemes.”