Burston Crown to hold gig to raise awareness of tinnitus

The Burston Crown is taking a lead in educating live music lovers about the effects and prevention of tinnitus.

Working with Advanced Communication Solutions (ACS), suppliers of hearing protection products, and In-Ear Monitors , the pub will give away 25 sets of ear protectors at a gig on Thursday.

When I talk about tinnitus, I find that a lot of people suffer from it, as I have for many years myself Bev Kembery

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing ringing, buzzing, hissing, chirping, whistling, or other sounds from inside the body.

There will also be a draw giving customers the chance to win set of £140 custom-made ACS ear protectors.

The pub’s owner, Bev Kembery, said: “When I talk about tinnitus, I find that a lot of people suffer from it, as I have for many years myself.

“As the owner of a music venue, I feel that it is important for us to inform people how they can protect their hearing and still have a great time at gigs.”

The event is part of Tinnitus Week, which runs from February 5 to 11. The first 25 people through the door will receive free universal-fit earplugs.

Geoffrey Dixon, who promotes events at the Burston Crown, said: “I always wear ACS ear protectors when I go to live music gigs and I am keen for others to try them and realise the benefits.

“So many people have tinnitus and I want to ensure that I am never one of them.”

Norwich-based three-piece band, Dr Clyde, will provide live music, and Jono Heale will be on hand to advise and to give a short talk about hearing protection.