Burston Crown holds gig to raise tinnitus awareness

The Burston Crown helped to promote the effects of tinnitus with a live gig and hearing protection giveaway.

The event held last month, in association with ACS Custom, featured a performance from Norwich band Dr Clyde and Jono Heale, director of communications at ACS.

Danny Turner with Jono Heale. Picture: Bev Kembery.

He gave a short presentation to the audience about why they should consider wearing hearing protection at live music gigs.

Jono Heale said: “The Burston Crown is leading the way as an original live music venue for its community and promoting hearing conservation for their customers.

“To my knowledge, the pub is unique in this respect, and is part of what makes the Burston Crown such a well-loved venue because they care.

“The Burston Crown is leading the way in hearing conservation in live music at grassroots level.”

Twenty-five sets of Arena earplugs were given away at the event and raffle tickets were sold in aid of the British Tinnitus Association, with the chance to win custom-made hearing protection valued at £159.

The winner was Burston resident Danny Turner.