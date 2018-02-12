Brothers team up to launch new Harleston business

Two brothers who have both travelled the world as military engineers have teamed up to open a new auto repair service.

Gary and Shaun Hynd opened G&S Auto Services in Harleston at the beginning of January.

The brothers, who both live in Stradbroke, have held careers with the RAF and, between them, fixed everything from Land Rovers and HGVs to Apache helicopter flight simulators.

Gary, 45, spent eight years at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire as a system engineer, before travelling the world working on flight simulators for companies including British Aerospace.

Shaun, 41, worked for the RAF for 22 years as a chief technician for ground equipment.

“It’s great to be meeting up with Shaun, which is really for the first time in about 18 years,” said Gary.

“We have both been travelling the world with our work after developing an interest in mechanics and engineering when we were young.

“Shaun left the RAF six months ago and we felt the time was right to go into business together.”

Since opening in January, the brothers have steadily been building up trade at the Mayflower Way business.

“With our combined expertise, we believe we can tackle any problems from internal computer systems, hydraulics and programming to brakes, throttles and clutches,” added Gary.

“Most modern cars have crossovers with aircraft technology, combining mechanical and system engineering.”