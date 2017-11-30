Broadband boost for South Norfolk homes

A Norwich-based company has been chosen to help homes and businesses in South Norfolk not covered by the Better Broadband for Norfolk Scheme.

South Norfolk Council has already invested £570,000 in the programme, which has seen access to superfast broadband increase from 15 per cent in 2013 to more than 83 per cent in 2017.

Although this figure is expected to rise to more than 91 per cent by 2020, the work will not reach everyone in the district.

South Norfolk Council has selected InTouch Systems in a bid to deliver 10Mbps download speeds to as many addresses as possible.

Deputy council leader Michael Edney said: “A decent broadband service is essential in nearly every aspect of our modern lives – shopping, homework, video streaming, social networks and so much more.

“The current broadband speeds have left some residents and businesses feeling excluded and frustrated, making it vitally important that we did something to help – and we have.”

To find out more about broadband in your area, go to www.betterbroadbandnorfolk.co.uk.