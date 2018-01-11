Breckland Council calls for views on proposed parking restrictions in Attleborough

Breckland Council is calling on local people and partner organisations to give their feedback on the proposals affecting a car park in Attleborough’s town centre.

The consultation follows a cabinet approval of time restriction trials at some Breckland Council owned car parks in Attleborough and Swaffham.

These trials are part of a wider initiative to help our market towns develop and thrive Cllr Paul Claussen

The aim of restrictions is to free up parking spaces in the town centre and make enforcement more consistent.

It is proposed that, subject to consultation, two hour limits will be introduced in Queen’s Square car park in Attleborough for a six month trial period. The restrictions will apply between 8am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday inclusive, with no return within an hour. The period will be extended to three hours for disabled users, and places allocated for stall-holders will not be affected.

Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland’s executive member for place, said: “These trials are part of a wider initiative to help our market towns develop and thrive. We are working closely with Town Councils and local businesses on a range of initiatives to help address the key issues they have identified and bring more people into the town centres.”

The six-month trials were agreed in principle by cabinet last year at the request of Attleborough and Swaffham Town Councils, who have raised concerns that the current lack of restrictions is putting pressure on available spaces, reducing turnover and discouraging visitors to the town centre.

A further cabinet decision on January 2, to amend car parking orders, was part of the formal process required prior to new restrictions being introduced.

If the trials are successful, it is anticipated Breckland will work with the town councils in Attleborough, Thetford, and Dereham to identify whether trials could also be beneficial in these towns.

The consultation opens today and will run to January 29.

For full details of the restrictions, go to www.breckland.gov.uk/parking-orders-consultation. Comments should be sent to facilities@breckland.gov.uk.