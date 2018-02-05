Boxing event at Corn Hall sells out after 32 year comeback

Boxing is set to return to the Corn Hall in Diss after a gap of more than 30 years.

Boxing is Back will be held at the recently-renovated venue on February 17 and will be hosted by Progress Boxing and Fitness Ltd.

Progress Boxing & Fitness Ltd, Eye. Fareth Edwards and Billy Elwood are putting on the first boxing show at the Corn Hall for 35 years. Here they train the boxers.

Ex-boxer and company owner Gareth Edwards has organised the event with fellow boxer Billy Elwood.

It has gathered interest from the public and tickets sold out within 72 hours.

Mr Edwards said: “All of the 220 tickets went straight away and we could sell probably another 100, but we are at capacity already.

“I have been boxing since I was 10 and it’s always been a passion.”

We used to box at the Corn Hall, so it means a lot to us Gareth Edwards

Eleven boxers from the British Boxing accredited Progress Boxing will fight against other clubs at the event.

It will include twins Archie and Jake Boycemoore, female boxer Esta Piper, and Mr Elwood’s son Jimmy Elwood – marking the first time both a father and son have fought at the Corn Hall.

Mr Edwards, who had run a boxing club in Norwich before his gym in Eye, said the Corn Hall provided the ideal opportunity to set up the event.

He added: “I’ve always wanted to do something around here, but it was just a case of getting the timing right and the affordability of setting it all up.

Progress Boxing & Fitness Ltd, Eye. Fareth Edwards and Billy Elwood are putting on the first boxing show at the Corn Hall for 35 years. Here they train the boxers.

“We used to box at the Corn Hall, so it means a lot to us. Setting up wasn’t too bad, but there was quite a bit of work involved,

“Coaches who currently box there have bought tickets and guys who taught us are coming with their grandchildren.

“The Corn Hall makes it more than just a boxing show – it has a special meaning.

“We have another show booked for May at DC3 in Vinces Road and potentially more events later in the year.”