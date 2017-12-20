Botesdale’s St Botolph’s Primary School receives ‘good’ Ofsted report

It was another successful review for a south Norfolk primary school after being ranked as ‘good’ in an Ofsted report.

The report for St Botolph’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School in Botesdale was released on Tuesday.

Ofsted inspector, Susan Sutton, found upon her inspection in November the school’s leadership team had “maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection”

She added: “The leadership team understand how well the school is doing and what needs to be done next. The headteacher provides clear direction and this provides a strong sense of purpose, which motivates staff and pupils to achieve well”.

The report also highlighted the school as being a “warm and welcoming” and that “pupils’ academic and personal development are equally important”.

It also stated “staff know pupils and their families well” and give “high priority to supporting pupils’ personal development and welfare, and continues to be a key strength of the school.”

The report added topic-based curriculum with a range of “high-quality enrichment experiences” helped to keep pupils interested and motivated.

It also praised the links with partner schools and the local secondary school, resulting in “specialist work in foundation subjects and ensuring pupils are well prepared for the next stage of education”.

Pupils were also said to have a “good understanding of healthy lifestyles” and are “very keen to participate in the range of sporting and physical activities available.”

The school’s safeguarding was deemed “effective”. The report also commented pupils felt safe in the school.

The report recommends the school plans on more teaching and application of writing skills in foundation subjects, ensures a consistent approach to the teaching and correction of spelling, and insists pupils always check their work.